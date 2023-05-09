Report: Spurs expected to make move for 'fantastic' 24-year-old Liverpool player this summer; may cost £20m











Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Caoimhín Kelleher with Liverpool prepared to sell the goalkeeper this summer.

That is according to a report from The Irish Independent, which suggests that the Reds are open to offers of around £20 million for the 24-year-old.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Caoimhín Kelleher is keen to depart Anfield this summer in the hope of securing first-team football elsewhere. He has not featured in the Premier League this season, making only a handful of appearances in other competitions.

Tottenham expected to make move for Kelleher

There is interest in the Republic of Ireland international building. The Irish Independent reports that Brighton, Brentford and Spurs all have their eye on Kelleher.

Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Tottenham will be on the lookout for a new number one in the summer. There seems to be a decent chance that Hugo Lloris will not play for the club again. He will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

Fraser Forster has proved to be a decent understudy. And reports from The Athletic have suggested that Forster is expected to continue at Tottenham as number two next season.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs look at making Kelleher their new number one. It would perhaps be something of a gamble given that he has only played 20 games for the Reds in all competitions.

But he looks to be an exciting talent. Both Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson have previously labelled him ‘fantastic‘. And he has worked with one of the world’s best in Alisson in recent years.

Certainly, you would imagine that he would jump at the chance to join Tottenham if they make their move this summer.