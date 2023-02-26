Liverpool coach is delighted Caoimhin Kelleher is at the club, he makes his job so easy











Liverpool coach John Achterberg has been singing the praises of goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Achterberg was speaking to the Liverpool Echo, and discussing Liverpool’s shot stoppers.

Despite all their struggles this season, Jurgen Klopp can still rely on one of the league’s best goalkeepers.

Alisson Becker kept another clean sheet yesterday, although in reality Crystal Palace barely tested him.

He was Liverpool’s best player the weekend before against Newcastle, even though the home side were down to 10 men.

His incredible performances have made it impossible to see how he’ll ever be dropped.

This has left Caoimhin Kelleher in an awkward situation.

Photo by Jose Manuel Alvarez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Irish international has also proved to be a very accomplished goalkeeper while at Liverpool.

He was the hero when they won the Carabao Cup on penalties against Chelsea last season.

Achtenberg has said what a privilege it is to work with Kelleher at Liverpool.

Whether his long-term future remains at Anfield is yet to be seen.

Liverpool coach Achterberg praises Kelleher

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo about the club’s reserve keeper, Achterberg said: “I am happy for him to be at the club because it makes my job easy.

“He is a quality keeper and he showed it when he has been called up.

“In training, Ali shows the highest level in his technical and tactical knowledge and movement, Caoimh sees a lot of that but he has a lot of speed and great reactions of his own.”

“The calmness Ali has on the ball, Caiomh has too. They are really suited to the way we play.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old has made just four Premier League appearances in his career so far.

He’s already made his Champions League debut too, but it may soon be time for him to move on.

Despite Achterberg’s praise, there’s no way he’ll be able to convince Jurgen Klopp to reward Kelleher with a Liverpool start.

His Brazilian teammate is simply too good to drop, something that can’t be said about many of Liverpool’s outfield players.

Kelleher could easily be first-choice for a rival Premier League side if the opportunity arises.

Klopp called him the ‘best number two goalie in the world’ last season.

It might be time for him to lose that tag and start playing more football elsewhere.

