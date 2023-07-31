‘Fantastic’ £40m player now set to sign new contract instead of joining Liverpool

Liverpool have had some success this summer in the market but it looks like one of their big targets won’t be signing.

The Reds have made moves to sign the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister, while Romeo Lavia remains another player of serious interest.

However, with Jurgen Klopp apparently wanting a new defender, it seems the Reds will need to move on from one target.

That’s because Chelsea’s Levi Coliwll is expected to sign a new contract with the Blues, ending any potential interest from Liverpool.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

According to Fabrizio Romano, Colwill is in the middle of negotiations with Chelsea and is expected to pen fresh terms with the club.

It comes after a hugely successful season for Colwill with Brighton last season. His performances there caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp, who was keen to see him arrive at Anfield.

However, it now seems like Colwill will remain a Chelsea player. As Romano says, the Blues regard Colwill as ‘untouchable’ and are very much keen to tie him down.

It seems, then, they are about to get their wish.

Liverpool will have to move on from Colwill

It would always have been a massive surprise to see Chelsea sell Levi Colwill to a club like Liverpool. They’d be directly strengthening a rival and doing so for years to come.

Blues fans will be delighted with this news, obviously.

For Liverpool, it’s just a case of moving onto others now. They aren’t absolutely desperate at centre-back but if the right player does pop up, you can imagine they’ll be in the mix.