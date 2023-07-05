Liverpool have made enquiry for ‘fantastic’ £30m PL star in last few days; Klopp absolutely loves him

Liverpool have made several enquiries to see whether Chelsea would be open to selling Levi Colwill this summer, with the most recent contact coming in the last few days.

That is according to a report from Football London, which suggests that Jurgen Klopp watched the 20-year-old several times during his time on loan with Brighton last season.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea want to keep Levi Colwill as they prepare for the start of the Mauricio Pochettino era. But Liverpool are doing they can see to see if there is scope for a move for the centre-back to be done this summer.

Liverpool make Colwill enquiry

According to a report from Football London, Liverpool have made contact on a number of occasions to enquire about Colwill. And the latest approach has come in the last few days.

Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images

It is noted that Klopp is a huge admirer of Colwill. So it would seem that the Reds are not ready to admit defeat in the battle to sign the centre-back.

Liverpool are not the first team to make their move for the England under-21 international this summer. Reports from the Daily Mail have previously suggested that Brighton have made a £30 million bid for Colwill.

It is no surprise that Liverpool have their eye on Colwill. He was ‘fantastic‘ with the Seagulls during his time on loan. And he is obviously only going to get even better in the years to come.

Much may come down to Colwill’s stance. He is surely not going to want to sit on the bench at Stamford Bridge when Klopp is so keen to bring him to Merseyside.

If he makes it clear that he wishes to leave and Liverpool make a huge offer, perhaps Chelsea will feel that the smart call would then be to let him go.