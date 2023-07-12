Liverpool have opened talks with ‘fantastic’ PL star’s representatives; Klopp absolutely loves him

Liverpool have already held talks with the representatives of Levi Colwill, with the Chelsea starlet the Reds’ top target for the centre-back position this summer.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which suggests that the centre-back will have to submit a transfer request at Stamford Bridge for Jurgen Klopp’s side to make a move.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Chelsea have certainly faced a battle to keep Levi Colwill this summer. The Daily Mail previously reported that Brighton made a £30 million bid for the 20-year-old after his year on loan with the Seagulls.

Liverpool holds talks with representatives of Colwill

Meanwhile, Football London recently suggested that Liverpool have made several enquiries for Colwill, with Klopp a huge admirer of the England under-21 international.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

It seems that the Reds are awaiting the green light to now step up their interest.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool have held talks with Colwill’s representatives. The youngster is at the top of the Reds’ wishlist of centre-backs in this window.

But they will need Colwill to make it clear that he wants to leave if they are going to make a move. And it will reportedly take a transfer request to get a deal done.

Chelsea have no intention of letting Colwill go. So there are plenty of hurdles still to clear before the defender ends up on Merseyside. But clearly, Liverpool are very keen to get a deal done.

He is a ‘fantastic‘ talent who looks set for an incredibly long career at the very highest level. So it is little surprise that Liverpool are so keen.

And if they can get him through the door, it will be yet another major step in the right direction for Liverpool.