Romeo Lavia is edging closer and closer to a move to Liverpool, and as ever when a transfer rumour emerges, you get hundreds of reports around every aspect of the deal.

This week there have been stories about bids, counter-offers, personal terms and gazumpings, and it’s been tough to dissect what the truth is here.

There had been whispers that Lavia had stated that Liverpool were now the only team he wanted to join this summer, but according to Graeme Bailey, speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, those rumours are wide of the mark.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Lavia not settled yet

Bailey shared what he knows about Lavia.

“What we’re hearing is that the second bid will come in very soon, Southampton are holding out for £50m, sources around the deal think it might get done for slightly less. Yeah, Liverpool are firm favourites, there is speculation that Lavia has said it’s Liverpool or nothing, I am told that isn’t true,” Bailey said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Little way to go

All the signs seem to point towards Liverpool getting this deal done, but it sounds as though there is still a small way to go here.

Indeed, Lavia’s options are closing, but, right now, he still has other avenues open to him, and with Chelsea lurking in the background, you can’t confidently say that the Belgian won’t still end up at Stamford Bridge.

We should get more and more clarity on the Lavia situation in the coming days, but, for now, it would appear that nothing has been fully decided by the Belgian about his future.

Keep an eye on this one as it develops over the coming days.