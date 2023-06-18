Fabrizio Romano shares very latest Kai Havertz to Arsenal update

Arsenal are edging ever closer to completing the signing of Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and a deal could be done next week.

Havertz has emerged as one of the very top targets for Arsenal in recent weeks and he is now being pursued vigorously by Edu and Mikel Arteta.

Reports have suggested things are moving along nicely for all parties.

And according to Fabrizio Romano this morning, a deal could now be done as soon as the international break is done and dusted next week.

Arsenal agree terms with Kai Havertz

Taking to his Twitter account just moments ago, Romano has said that personal terms are agreed between Arsenal and Havertz and it’s now just a case of getting a fee sorted.

Reports this morning from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg have claimed Arsenal will pay at least £68m to sign Havertz from the Blues.

With Chelsea looking to balance the books a bit, they see Havertz as a player who can bring in a hefty fee without affecting the squad too much.

Mauricio Pochettino is due to take his first trainig sessions in a few weeks and it seems that he has ok’d the decision to let the German forward leave.

Done deal

Barring any late hiccups or any nightmares from the Arsenal side of things, it seems like this one is as good as done.

The ‘incredibly talented’ Havertz should prove to be a good signing for Arsenal. He will alleviate some of the pressure on Gabriel Jesus up top and his versatility will fit nicely with Mikel Arteta’s plans as well.

For Arsenal fans, this one has come a bit out of nowhere really. But once again, they are pinching players off their rivals in the league and that can only be a good thing.