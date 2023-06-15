The race to sign Kai Havertz is on.

Numerous clubs have been linked with the Chelsea attacker in recent days with Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich all said to be keen.

With all due respect to Arsenal, it would be fair to assume that they’re not frontrunners in this race after reading those names. After all, Madrid and Bayern are bigger clubs historically.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

However, according to Florian Plettenberg that is not the case.

Indeed, the German journalist is led to believe that Arsenal are in fact more likely than Real Madrid to sign Havertz this summer as the race for his signature heats up.

Havertz is, of course, already in London and with the player reportedly keen to join Arsenal, they are ahead of Madrid in this race.

In all honesty, it’s very rare for any club to get the better of Real Madrid in a transfer battle, so Arsenal do deserve kudos here.

Meanwhile, despite prior links, Plettenberg also reports that Bayern Munich don’t have any plans to move for Havertz at this moment in time, so Arsenal may well have a free run at the ‘incredibly talented’ player.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

With Chelsea wanting around £60m for his services, this would be an expensive deal, but after making huge offers for the likes of Moises Caicedo and Mykhaylo Mudryk in January, it’s clear that Arsenal do have healthy cash reserves behind them.

Whether or not this deal gets done remains to be seen, but, for the moment, it looks as though Arsenal are the best placed out of all the interested parties to sign Havertz.

The German could well end up becoming an Arsenal player this summer.