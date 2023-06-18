Journalist Florian Plettenberg has said that Arsenal are now very close to completing the signing of Kai Havertz.

Taking to Twitter, the German journalist has shared an update on the Chelsea forward’s future.

Arsenal have already identified several high-profile players they want to sign this season.

West Ham captain Declan Rice is their top target in midfield and they’ve already had a bid rejected for the England international.

In the past few days, Kai Havertz has emerged as Arsenal’s chosen target to improve their attack.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

He’s not had the easiest time at Chelsea but showed his quality while playing for Bayer Leverkusen.

His Champions League final winner against Manchester City showed he’s a player who can perform on the biggest stage.

Plettenberg has now shared that Arsenal are about to sign Havertz, who would be their first signing of the summer.

Given Chelsea’s attacking problems this season, it’s a surprise that they’re willing to let one of their forwards go to a Premier League rival.

Mikel Arteta must see something in the 24-year-old that he thinks will improve his squad going into next season.

Plettenberg says Arsenal are very close to signing Havertz

Posting on social media, Plettenberg said: “News #Havertz: He‘s very close to join Arsenal now! All depends on the final offer from Arsenal.

“Havertz, keen to join #Arsenal now as personal terms are almost agreed. Arteta loves to see him in addition to Jesus.

“Bayern inquired about conditions in the last days but the negotiations with Arsenal are too advanced – Bayern informed. Therefore no offer/hijack from Bayern yet.

“Transfer fee package expected: at least around €80m [£68m] all in.”

A £68m fee is a big outlay for Arsenal, especially for a player who might not start every week.

His best role is behind a centre-forward, although Chelsea have rarely played him in that position.

It’s hard to see him taking Martin Odegaard’s slot at Arsenal as well, although he could play in Granit Xhaka’s role when he moves on.

His versatility will excite Arteta as he demands his players are capable of playing in multiple positions.

Photo by Helge Prang – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Plettenberg believes the only stumbling block between Havertz joining Arsenal is the club’s final offer.

That might seem straightforward, but both clubs will want to get the best possible deal, especially this early in the transfer window.