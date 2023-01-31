Fabrizio Romano shares update on Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga's future











Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old Belgian joined the Gunners 18 months ago for £17 million (Metro), and he has had his ups and downs. He was brilliant in the first half of last season, but his performances since haven’t quite been on the level he previously displayed.

A loan move makes perfect sense for Lokonga, and an Arsenal legend is willing to take him away until the summer.

Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal star Albert Sambi Lokonga is joining Crystal Palace on loan

Arsenal are quite short in the middle of the park.

Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are Mikel Arteta’s first-choice central midfielders, while Lokonga and Mo Elneny, who is now injured, acted as their backups.

Jorginho is reportedly about to come in and the Italian is set to replace Elneny. That, in our opinion, still isn’t quite enough options, but Arsenal are prepared to take an even bigger risk now.

News emerged earlier today that Crystal Palace are keen to sign Lokonga on loan until the end of the season.

Those talks seem to have accelerated over the last few hours as Fabrizio Romano has just claimed that a deal has been agreed between the two clubs, and the move will go through following a medical this afternoon.

Lokonga, branded as a ‘special’ player, is all set to join Palace until the end of the season, and we’re sure working under one of the greatest midfielders of all time in Patrick Vieira will do him a world of good.

Romano tweeted: “Crystal Palace are closing in on loan deal to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal, agreement completed also approved on player side.

“Medical tests taking place during the afternoon, as @sr_collings reported.

Crystal Palace are closing in on loan deal to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Arsenal, agreement completed also approved on player side 🔵🔴 #CPFC #DeadlineDay



Medical tests taking place during the afternoon, as @sr_collings reported. pic.twitter.com/3AIBGMG5G9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

Show all