According to a report from Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Crystal Palace boss and Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira wants to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga on loan from the Gunners.

The Belgian joined the North Londoners from Anderlecht at the start of last season. He was brilliant in his first few games, but his confidence disappeared at the turn of the year and his performances haven’t been great since.

Now, a loan move to Selhurst Park could become an option.

Nixon writes in his report that “Crystal Palace are making a surprise loan bid for Arsenal’s Belgium international midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga.”

This will not be the first offer that the Gunners will have received for the talented midfielder.

Monaco have tabled a loan bid as well as a permanent offer to sign Lokonga this month, but Arsenal have turned down both offers from the Ligue 1 side.

However, things could change in the coming hours if Arsenal succeed in their attempts to sign their top target, Brighton’s Moises Caicedo.

Lokonga, who joined Arsenal in the summer of 2021, still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract.

TBR View:

If Arsenal do sign another midfielder today, sending Lokonga to Palace could prove to be an incredible decision.

The Eagles’ manager, Vieira, is one of the greatest central midfielders to ever grace the game. He was absolutely unbelievable during his time at Arsenal, and he’d be the perfect role model for Lokonga.

The Belgian is a ‘supremely gifted‘ player, but there’s a lot he still has to learn. Learning from Mikel Arteta, who was a quality midfielder back in the day, is great, but under Vieira’s tutelage, the 23-year-old could really explode.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Lokonga, Arsenal and Palace in the next few hours.

