Arsenal Transfer News: Sambi Lokonga now in talks over Crystal Palace move











Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga looks to be on his way out today, with talks now taking place over a move to Crystal Palace.

The Belgian has struggled for any impact since arriving in a deal worth £17m. Lokonga has found himself well behind the likes of Partey and Xhaka, and with Arsenal now moving for Jorginho, his place in the pecking order is even more dire.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

And according to The Telegraph’s live transfer feed today (11:01am), Arsenal are now in direct talks with Crystal Palace to try and sort out a deal for Lokonga.

It’s suggested Lokonga could seal a loan move to Palace, who are keen on adding to their midfield. Patrick Vieira will be hopeful he can get the best out of Lokonga, given his experience in playing a similar position.

Previously lauded for being a ‘special‘ player, Lokonga’s struggles with Arsenal have been a frustration for Mikel Arteta.

TBR’s View: Lokonga needs move away from Arsenal

There is no doubting that Sambi Lokonga needs to get himself away from Arsenal for a bit. He needs to go and play football and learn a bit more.

From there, he might return a better player and grow into the player Arsenal thought they might be signing.

There is talent there with Lokonga. Sadly, right now, that talent isn’t enough for Arsenal to need him.