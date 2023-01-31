Fabrizio Romano declares 'Here We Go' on Jorginho to Arsenal











Arsenal are on the verge of completing their third signing of the January transfer window – Jorginho from Chelsea.

The Gunners have been pushing to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a few days now, but it looks like a move for the Brighton man is impossible today.

Jorginho may just be the next best thing for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Fabrizio Romano declares ‘Here We Go’ on Jorginho to Arsenal

As Arsenal fans were waiting with bated breath for an update on the Caicedo deal, reports have emerged that Edu is going to sign a different Premier League midfielder – Jorginho.

The Italian has entered the final six months of his contract at Chelsea. He was expected to leave for free in the summer, but it looks like Arsenal have taken advantage of the situation now.

Charles Watts revealed just a few minutes ago that Chelsea have given permission to Jorginho to travel to Arsenal and complete his move.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a deal has been agreed between the two London clubs and Jorginho’s medical has been booked at Arsenal ahead of a move.

Arsenal have reportedly agreed to pay £12 million for the Italian’s signature. He will sign a contract until the summer of 2024 with an option to extend by another 12 months.

Romano just tweeted: "Jorginho to Arsenal, here we go! Deal agreed on £12m fee, Chelsea accept conditions and documents are being prepared

"#AFC Personal terms agreed, contract until 2024 with option further year. First contact revealed yesterday night — medical booked. Arteta, key factor."

Jorginho to Arsenal, here we go! Deal agreed on £12m fee, Chelsea accept conditions and documents are being prepared 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



Personal terms agreed, contract until 2024 with option further year.



First contact revealed yesterday night — medical booked.



Arteta, key factor. pic.twitter.com/JHm1rMTzxw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2023

