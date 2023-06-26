Fabrizio Romano shares latest Jurrien Timber to Arsenal update

Arsenal have submitted a second bid to Ajax to try and convince them to do business over Jurrien Timber.

The Gunners are chasing the defender and want to make him one of their key signings this summer.

A bid has already gone in for Timber and been rejected. But according to Fabrizio Romano this morning, the Gunners have now gone again and submitted a second offer for the Dutchman.

According to Romano, Arsenal’s talks over Timber are advancing and the Gunners want to get the deal wrapped up this week.

Timber has emerged as the number one choice for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as he looks to add a new defender to his ranks.

Arsenal are pressing to complete a number of deals and expect to announce Kai Havertz this week. Declan Rice is also being tracked, while Romeo Lavia is another player they could sign.

Timber is expected to be used as a right-back who can step into midfield. That will allow Ben White to move to a more central role or let Arteta go to a three at the back.

Ajax are believed to be holding out for closer to £40m to sell Timber.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

A key signing

For all the talk of new midfielders being needed at The Emirates, there’s no doubting that Arsenal needed a new defender as well.

Timber ticks a lot of boxes and coming from the Ajax school of coaching, he is more than comfortable on the ball, something that will appeal to Arteta.

Arsenal seem to be kicking into gear now in this window. They want signings done before they jet off to the USA.

With that in mind, you feel the next week or two could be massive for the club.