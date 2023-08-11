Chelsea have apparently just reached an agreement to sign Liverpool target Romeo Lavia.

The battle between the two English sides has been ongoing since yesterday, and there have been loads of twists and turns since. Chelsea look like they’ll win the race to sign Moises Caicedo, and if journalist Sacha Tavolieri’s latest update on X/Twitter is to be believed, Lavia could be on his way to Stamford Bridge too.

Chelsea reach agreement with Southampton to sign Liverpool target Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia has been a wanted man for months now.

The Southampton midfielder has been linked with a move to almost every big club in the country since the Saints got relegated, and it looks like he’s finally about to get his wish.

Lavia had been Liverpool‘s top target before they entered the race to sign Moises Caicedo yesterday. Chelsea have long been linked with a move for the Belgian as well.

Both clubs have been battling very hard over the last 36 hours, but Chelsea are about to come out on top, claims Tavolieri.

The journalist tweeted just a few minutes ago: “Been told #ChelseaFC got an agreement on 50M£ with #SouthamptonFC on Romeo Lavia.

“The Blues finally reached the values of the #SaintsFC & wants to bypass #LiverpoolFC on their priority target as they did on Caicedo. The Belgian midfielder has already told some of his teammates his goodbyes. Five years + one-year option contract ready.

“A last-minute bid of #LiverpoolFC for Lavia (who said since yesterday night to one of his partner that he wants to be in Liverpool) wouldn’t be a non-sense though.”

TBR View:

If this is true, Liverpool’s day is about to go from bad to worse.

When Reds fans woke up this morning, it looked like they were going to sign Caicedo after reaching an agreement with Brighton and Hove Albion last night.

That move looks like it will not happen now, and to make matters worse, Chelsea have just done what Jurgen Klopp’s side couldn’t over the last few weeks – reach an agreement with Southampton for Lavia.

It’s not over until it’s over, so Liverpool still have a chance in the race. But, things are not looking good as things stand.