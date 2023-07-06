Arsenal were heavily linked with a move to sign Arda Guler this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has claimed now that he’s going to join Real Madrid.

The Fenerbahce teenager is arguably the most exciting young player in Turkey right now. He is a tremendous talent, and it was always only a matter of time before he joined a bigger European club.

Arsenal were linked with a move to sign Guler, but Romano has claimed on Twitter that Real Madrid have won the race to sign him this summer.

Photo by Mehmet Akif Parlak/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal target Arda Guler is going to join Real Madrid

Arda Guler has been a wanted man for quite some time now.

The young Turk had a release clause in his contract worth just over £17 million, which made him extremely affordable for numerous clubs in the world.

Arsenal were one of them, and a report from Turkish Football a little over a month ago claimed that the Gunners and Newcastle United were leading the race to sign him.

AS claimed last week that Mikel Arteta’s side, along with about over five other clubs, were ready to trigger Guler’s release clause in this window.

Real Madrid, however, have swooped in now, and Romano has claimed that Guler is all set to join the Galacticos this summer.

He tweeted: “Arda Güler to Real Madrid, here we go! Deal’s almost completed between Real and Fenerbahçe, documents are being checked for 2005 gem.

“€20m (£17m) fixed fee, 20% sell-on clause and extra add-ons in the ‘package’ plus taxes. Medical being scheduled.

“Arda joins Real now.”

TBR View:

Arda Guler is a fantastic young player.

A Manchester City scout, who watched him live, reportedly viewed the talented Turk as a player with the potential to become an absolute ‘superstar‘ in the coming years (Fanatik).

Arsenal have a very exciting project with numerous young players in their side. Guler would’ve been a great fit, but when Real Madrid wants a player, they end up getting them more often than not.

It will be interesting to see if Guler will get opportunities with the senior side next season.