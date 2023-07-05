Arsenal were heavily linked with a move to sign Arda Guler this summer, but it looks like Real Madrid are on the verge of winning the race to sign him.

The Gunners have nothing to complain about in this window so far. They’ve brought in Kai Havertz already, while Declan Rice is now just a medical away from moving to the Emirates.

One thing Arsenal may end up being disappointed about is missing out on one of the most talented young players in the world – Guler. Fabrizio Romano has claimed on CaughtOffside that Real Madrid are close to signing him now.

Real Madrid are close to signing Arsenal target Arda Guler

Just over a month ago, Turkish Football claimed that Arsenal and Newcastle United were leading the race to sign Arda Guler from Fenerbahce.

It was reported that the two English clubs had already made contact with the player’s family about a potential move.

Then, last week, AS claimed Arsenal are among a number of clubs ready to trigger Guler’s release clause, which is set at just over £17 million.

Now, Romano has revealed that Real Madrid have tabled an offer worth more than his release clause and are confident they will sign Guler ahead of all the other interested clubs this summer.

The journalist claimed: “Last night, Real Madrid submitted an improved proposal for Arda Guler. They are offering a guaranteed €20m to Fenerbahce, which is more than his release clause, and also a 20% sell-on clause.

“There would also be add-ons, so it’s a big package, and an agreement is really close, even if not 100% completed yet.

“Real Madrid now believe Arda Guler will be their player, they think the deal is going to be done.

“It’s a crazy story because many clubs wanted him, but Real Madrid are now in a strong position to make it happen. They feel he wants to go there, and it’s just about final details now.”

TBR View:

Arda Guler is a fine talent.

The teenager is definitely the most exciting player in Turkey at the moment, and he has the quality to become great. Fanatik even claimed in February that a Manchester City scout felt Guler has the ‘potential to become a superstar’ in the coming years.

Even though Arsenal are returning to the top and have a hugely exciting project, it is very difficult for them to compete with a club like Real Madrid.

Perhaps Guler will turn into another Martin Odegaard and Arsenal can sign him in 2027? Only time will tell.