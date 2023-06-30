Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Feberbache youngster Arda Guler this summer, and there is serious competition for his signature.

The Gunners have arguably been the stars of the window so far. They’ve brought in Kai Havertz already, while a fee has reportedly been agreed for the signings of both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

Arsenal are not stopping just there, they are still on the market for more additions. Spanish outlet AS claim Guler is a player who interests them.

Photo by Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Arsenal now ready to trigger Arda Guler’s release clause

Arsenal target Arda Guler is one of the most wanted young players in world football at the moment.

The Turk, still just 18 years of age, is a fantastic prospect. Fanatik reported in February this year that a Manchester City scout felt Guler has the ‘potential to become a superstar’ in the coming years.

Fabrizio Romano revealed on Twitter earlier this month that interested clubs like Arsenal can sign Guler for as little as £15 million thanks to a release clause that is now active.

Now, AS has shared more details about the situation.

The report claims that along with Arsenal, clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in signing him this summer.

All the above-mentioned clubs are reportedly willing to trigger his release clause too to secure his signature in this window.

Photo by Mahmut Serdar Alakus/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

TBR View:

Arda Guler is a spectacular talent.

The young Turk, who is naturally an attacking midfielder, has all the qualities to become a top player one day, and he could even go on to have a career as good as one of the greatest number 10s of this generation – Mesut Ozil.

The Arsenal old-boy was recently asked by Marca if there is an attacking midfielder in the world right now who is better than he was.

Ozil quickly named Guler, and that explains why so many clubs are keen to sign him.