Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Liverpool have received a bid for young playmaker Fabio Carvalho.

Romano posted an update on the 22-year-old on Twitter as the Premier League season came to an end.

Despite nothing riding on yesterday’s game, Liverpool still played out a dramatic game against Southampton.

They quickly found themselves two goals ahead, with the departing Roberto Firmino scoring in his final appearance.

However, Southampton scored four times without reply as they looked to ruin Liverpool’s day.

Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota made sure Liverpool came away from the game with a point as James Milner joined Firmino in saying his goodbyes.

Another Liverpool man who could follow them out of the door according to Fabrizio Romano is Fabio Carvalho.

After initially breaking into the team following his move from Fulham, he’s barely played in recent months.

His transfer has been a disaster so far and now he’s been offered a way out of Anfield.

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Understand there’s a permanent deal bid on Liverpool table from club abroad for Fabio Carvalho.

“There are also many loan deal bids from PL clubs but Carvalho is not accepting as project will be crucial for his decision.

“Klopp, aware of his intentions. Talks ongoing.”

Initially signed for just £5m, it looked like a bargain for Liverpool as they signed the ‘special’ attacker.

Jurgen Klopp admitted this week that he’s been so impressed with the 22-year-old.

However, that hasn’t been converted into minutes, with Carvalho once again an unused substitute yesterday.

Carvalho needs to leave Liverpool next season and Romano suggests he’s got temporary and permanent options.

Playing regular minutes is the most important thing for the Portuguese under-21 international.

Liverpool will be wary of letting him go so soon after joining the club.

However, his best position is playing as a number 10, a role that doesn’t currently exist in Jurgen Klopp’s system.

The club also have plenty of other attacking options, with Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo both signed after Carvalho’s arrival.

After looking so promising when bursting onto the scene at Fulham, he appears to have made a big error moving to Anfield.

