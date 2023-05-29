Riise and Hyypia impressed with £60k-a-week Liverpool man after Southampton draw











John Arne Riise and Sami Hyypia have sent James Milner a message after he played his final game for Liverpool against Southampton.

It was an incredibly exciting game at St. Mary’s as Liverpool went two goals ahead before having to come from two goals behind.

Liverpool confirmed Milner’s departure before their 4-4 draw yesterday.

The £60,000-a-week midfielder was handed the captain’s armband as he led out a rotated Liverpool side.

Although Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita didn’t feature, there was also a start for Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian capped off his last Liverpool game with a goal in front of the travelling support.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It’s set to be a huge summer of change at Anfield with so many established first-team players leaving.

Jurgen Klopp has a big job on his hands overseeing a very important rebuild.

He will be upset to see James Milner leave Liverpool, although he got a brilliant send-off against Southampton.

Plenty of his teammates past and present and some Liverpool legends sent messages to the 37-year-old.

Despite his age, it appears as though it’s not the last time Milner will be seen in the Premier League.

Milner given Liverpool send-off vs Southampton

Posting on social media after his final game for the club, Milner said: “Always a privilege to play for you and a pleasure to enjoy success with you. Thanks for everything. YNWA.”

John Arne Riise loved the veteran’s performance, while Sami Hyypia applauded his contribution to the club.

James Milner plays final game for Liverpool against Southampton. Cr. (jamesmilnerofficial) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.



Although Milner hasn’t been a starter for Liverpool this season, his experience behind the scenes will be missed.

He’s slowly closing in on Gareth Barry’s appearance record in the Premier League.

He needs to play 35 more times to match Barry’s record, which could be achieved in one season.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Liverpool’s game against Southampton gave fans the perfect chance to say goodbye to Milner.

The ‘criminally underrated’ midfielder has won everything there is to win during his time at Anfield.

