Jurgen Klopp delivers an update on the future of Fabio Carvalho











Jurgen Klopp was speaking to the press today and he delivered an update on the future of exciting young Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho.

Liverpool’s season has not met expectations. Typically, they have been battling for the title. This season however, they will finish fifth and miss out on the Champions League.

A few young stars have been brought to the club in recent times. One of these has been Fabio Carvalho and we have seen the 20 year-old be a mere squad player for the club this season.

Carvalho has featured 22 times in all competitions, mostly from the bench, and while the attacking midfielder has managed to score three goals, including two in the Premier League, he’s barely gotten a chance to shine for a prolonged period.

(Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp on Fabio Carvalho future at Liverpool

The youngster signed from Fulham and looks to be a star of the future. With Liverpool dropping down the league this season, there may be a need for the Reds to bring in more talent for the present rather than the future.

Romano tweeted what Klopp said at his press conference about Fabio Carvalho: “There’s a chance that Carvalho will go on loan next season. No one has impressed me more than Fabio this season, trust me. His work ethic will give him a fantastic career.”

This will no doubt be a positive and a negative for those at the club who love the player. Carvalho has earned some high praise from Klopp but it does look like a loan move is still needed.

If he can get more consistent football at a club in the Premier League for one season, it would be huge for his growth. We have seen how much the loan system can benefit players for years.

Klopp’s comments show that Carvalho clearly still has a future at Liverpool. It is now up to him to make sure he delivers and impresses if he does go out on loan.

(Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Show all