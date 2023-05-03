Jurgen Klopp thinks 20-year-old Liverpool prospect can become a first-team star











Jurgen Klopp reportedly believes Liverpool prospect Fabio Carvalho can have a long-term future in the first-team at Anfield.

Carvalho has endured a difficult debut campaign at Liverpool after making the switch from Fulham over the summer.

The 20-year-old got off to a promising start earlier in the season, but he’s struggled to nail down a place in Jurgen Klopp’s side ever since.

Despite an underwhelming start to life at Anfield, Goal reports that Jurgen Klopp sees Carvalho as a future first-team player.

Photo by Michael Regan – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Klopp believes Carvalho can become first-team star

The outlet claims that Klopp is unlikely to stand in Carvalho’s way should he seek a move away from the club.

But the German boss still believes the Portuguese youngster can have a long-term future at Liverpool.

And Goal notes that Klopp is also sympathetic to Carvalho’s desire to play regularly.

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Carvalho is a talented player and he’s already shown what he’s capable of in a Liverpool shirt. But he seems to be suited to playing as a natural No10, which may be a problem when it comes to Klopp’s preferred system.

Of course, the Liverpool boss often plays without an attacking midfielder, which has led to Carvalho playing out wide when he gets an opportunity.

The youngster certainly doesn’t seem to be ready to play in a deeper midfield role and it may be for the best if he seeks a loan move over the summer.

Carvalho would only benefit from playing regularly elsewhere for a season, while it would also give Liverpool more time to make a decision on his long-term future.

