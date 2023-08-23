Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool have directly told club they will not bid for their midfielder

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has now shared the latest.

The Reds have been rumoured to be interested in a number of midfielders since missing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. Amrabat is one of them, but Romano has claimed on Kick that a move is not on the cards.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Sofyan Amrabat has been on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs since the World Cup, and Liverpool became the latest team to be linked with a move to sign him earlier this month.

Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that the Reds made contact with the player and his club to enquire what it would take to sign him.

Manchester United have also been heavily linked with a move to sign Amrabat, and if Romano’s latest update is to be believed, the Red Devils no longer have to worry about Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The journalist has claimed that Liverpool have directly informed Fiorentina that they will not be making a move to sign Amrabat this month.

Romano said: “From what I heard, Liverpool had a conversation on the player’s and club’s side for Sofyan Amrabat, It was last week.

“But then, they called after 24 hours and said ‘we are no longer interested, were not going to make any bid or start any concrete negotiations’.

“So, Amrabat and Liverpool was never something true or something concrete – it was just a request of information and nothing else.”

TBR View:

It always seemed unlikely that Liverpool would sign Amrabat.

We’re not saying he’s a bad player, but he’s not exactly the same profile as someone like Moises Caicedo or Romeo Lavia – two players Liverpool were extremely keen on signing.

Now, it will be interesting to see who Liverpool will go after. Wataru Endo fills the immediate void in the middle of the park, but it would be smart on the Reds’ part to bring in another midfielder.

Whether that will happen in the next week or so, however, remains to be seen.