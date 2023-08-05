Romano shares Sofyan Amrabat latest, amid Liverpool and Manchester United links

Moroccan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat is one of the most talked about names in this current transfer window.

After starring over in Qatar in the World Cup, Amrabat has had a host of suitors come forward to declare their interest in signing him.

Of those clubs, we know Liverpool and Manchester United are two of the most keen.

United are looking for someone to come in and play with Casemiro, while Liverpool are desperate to add more midfielders after losing both Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

And discussing Amrabat on his YouTube channel today, Fabrizio Romano has said that as it stands, the midfielder won’t be arriving in England – and specifically Old Trafford – any time soon.

“Amrabat to Manchester United is possible, because the player wants to go there and United want the player. But it’s not advanced yet in terms of negotiation because their is no bid,” Romano said.

“They’re following their steps. Hojlund in, then players out. Fred, Van de Beek. There will be a negotiation between the clubs only when United sell Fred and Van de Beek. This is something that is up to the club. With many clubs looking for midfielders around Europe, something can happen.”

Amrabat will end up moving on if deal is not done soon

At the end of the day, Sofyan Amrabat is not short of offers and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s got something on the table from Saudi either.

With that in mind, both Liverpool and United need to get their act together here if they want him. Amrabat is clearly a top midfielder and he showed with both Morocco and Fiorentina he is the real deal.

If either of the PL giants do want the midfielder as part of their squads, then they simply have to crack on and get the deal done now.

As Romano says, with United not actually putting a bid forward, something else could happen and that something could see Liverpool make their move.