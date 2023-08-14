Fabrizio Romano says ‘incredible’ player is determined to sign for Aston Villa now

Italian international Nicolo Zaniolo is now insisting on joining Aston Villa this summer.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, providing an update on the 24-year-old’s future on social media.

It’s not been the easiest start to the Premier League campaign for Aston Villa.

They faced a tough test on Saturday against Newcastle at St. James’ Park and couldn’t cope with the home side’s attacking prowess.

Losing Tyrone Mings to a serious knee injury will be a huge concern, but they shouldn’t have folded as easily as they did when he was stretchered off.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Villa were one of the best teams towards the end of last season and have looked good in their pre-season friendlies.

They’ve also recruited well, with Moussa Diaby already off the mark for his new team.

However, Emery doesn’t look like he wants to settle for the squad he currently has going into this season.

Nicolo Zaniolo is one key target for Villa and he’s now insisting on a move to Villa Park.

The ‘incredible’ attacking midfielder only joined Galatasaray in January but appears to want to move on already.

Zaniolo insisting on Villa move

Posting on social media about the 24-year-old, Romano said: “Nicolò Zaniolo, insisting to join Aston Villa after official loan with option to buy clause submitted as revealed last week.

“Villa hope to complete the agreement soon, already this week.”

Aston Villa’s transfer business has gone relatively smoothly for much of the summer, although that all appeared to change yesterday.

They tried to hijack Everton’s move to sign Jack Harrison at the last minute while he was having a medical.

Harrison does look set to be playing his football at Goodison Park this season but it shows that Emery isn’t entirely satisfied with his current options.

Zaniolo insisting on a move to Villa suggests he’s bought into Emery’s plans for the upcoming campaign.

Photo by Arife Karakum/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Although he would be trading the Champions League for the Conference League, playing in England is likely to boost his chance of making the Italy squad for next summer’s European Championships.

Villa are still waiting to hear if their latest bid for Zaniolo has been accepted.

Given his determination to make the move, personal terms shouldn’t be an issue once the clubs have come to an agreement.