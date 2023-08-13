Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is now set to join Aston Villa despite having a medical at Everton.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who shared the latest update on the £11m attacker.

Jack Harrison could become the latest Leeds player to depart the club after their relegation from the Premier League.

Described as ‘terrific’ by Tony Cascarino on TalkSPORT last season, he couldn’t prevent Leeds from heading to the Championship.

There’s been an exodus of talent from Elland Road and Harrison could be the latest player to depart.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Everton had looked set to sign Harrison and the player has had a medical at Finch Farm.

However, Aston Villa have agreed terms with Leeds and Harrison is now set to join them instead.

It would be a nightmare for Sean Dyche if he missed out on signing the 26-year-old after getting so close to bringing him in.

The prospect of playing under Unai Emery in the Europa League might be enough to pursue him to head to the Midlands over Merseyside.

Harrison to join Villa despite Everton medical

Posting on social media, Romano said: “Understand Jack Harrison has decided to join Aston Villa after direct call with Unai Emery.

“Despite medical tests at Everton, he’ll now prepare travel for medical at Villa — been his first choice.

“Villa already agreed loan deal with Leeds by activating relegation clause.”

The El Bobble account added: “Aston Villa are showing late interest in the Everton deal for Jack Harrison from Leeds United.

“Harrison is currently having a medical on Merseyside but Aston Villa now have terms accepted with Leeds and are pushing for the winger.”

Aston Villa’s season didn’t get off to the best start after a 5-1 defeat to Newcastle yesterday.

Moussa Diaby impressed but couldn’t prevent a result that sees Villa currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Everton, on the other hand, will feel they were very unlucky not to pick up a point against Fulham.

An inspired Bernd Leno performance added to their continued goalscorer woes.

It’s a disaster for Everton but brilliant for Aston Villa that Harrison has decided to head to Villa Park and join the club.

There will be a sense of déjà vu for Everton who missed out on Arnaut Danjuma in a very similar way in January.