Everton have now beaten Aston Villa in race to Jack Harrison

Everton will indeed be signing Leeds United winger Jack Harrison this weekend, despite a late effort from Aston Villa to land him.

The Toffees reached an agreement with Leeds and Harrison earlier today and he was over on Merseyside for a medical this afternoon.

However, reports soon emerged that Aston Villa had spoken to Harrison and he was now edging towards joining the Midlands outfit after a chat with Unai Emery.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

But now, according to The Athletic, Everton have now actually won the race to sign Harrison on a loan to buy deal.

The Athletic reports how Everton will win the race for Harrison despite a late play from Villa. In the end, it looks like the Toffees have got their man and Harrison will now honour his initial agreement.

Harrison’s exit from Leeds is part of a mass exodus of players leaving Elland Road this summer.

The winger will be hoping for a big season in the Premier League as he looks to put himself at least in the thinking of Gareth Southgate for next year’s Euros.

Harrison deal shows the farce of this window

There’s been so much messing about with certain transfers this summer. We’ve seen it with the deal for Moises Caicedo at Liverpool and Chelsea and now we’ve seen it a bit here.

Clubs and players seem to be determined to make things harder than ever when it comes to completing transfers.

For Everton, it does seem like they’ve got this one over the line, just. Harrison should prove a good signing as well, if they can get him flying like he did for Leeds in those initial seasons.