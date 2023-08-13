Aston Villa ‘still waiting’ to hear if bid has been accepted for ‘game-breaking freak of nature’ – Romano

Aston Villa have been heavily linked with attacking midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo and Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest news on the possible transfer.

It has been a very interesting summer for Aston Villa. They have managed to make some top signings and it doesn’t look like their busy window is showing any sign of stopping.

Reports have heavily linked them with a move for Zaniolo and they have apparently put a bid in for him. Romano has now provided an update on whether that bid has been accepted.

Romano tweeted: “Aston Villa bid for Nicoló Zaniolo, on the table since two days — as revealed on Thursday. AVFC still waiting for Galatasaray’s green light.”

Photo by Arife Karakum/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Aston Villa still waiting for Zaniolo

It seems a bit surreal that Villa are still waiting for a green light on Zaniolo from Galatasaray as it has been a while since they made the offer. Attacking midfielder Emiliano Buendia suffered a serious injury in training with Aston Villa so they desperately need a signing to help replace the hole that he leaves.

Zaniolo has been deemed a ‘game-breaking freak of nature‘ and he would no doubt massively improve the Villa squad.

In their first game of the season they only managed to score one goal and they lost 5-1 to Newcastle. This emphasises the need to have better attacking reinforcements.

Zaniolo, who is only 24 years-old, would massively help them both for the short term and the long term and they will be hoping that their bid will be accepted.

Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It will be really interesting to see what Villa do if their bid for Zaniolo is rejected. They clearly need an attacking midfielder sooner rather than later.

With the club also in Europe as well, they will be playing twice a week on many occasions and they need to boost the squad to make sure they can compete well in multiple competitions.