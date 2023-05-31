Fabrizio Romano says Bayern Munich want Declan Rice and another Arsenal target











Bayern Munich are not just trying to sign one Arsenal target in Declan Rice, they want another as well this summer – Dusan Vlahovic.

The German giants dramatically won the Bundesliga on the final day of the season last weekend. They pipped Borussia Dortmund to the throne, and they now want to strengthen their side heavily.

Bayern’s interest in Arsenal target Rice has been heavily reported over the last few days. Now, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Thomas Tuchel wants Vlahovic as well.

Arsenal are expected to be very active in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners, unlike Bayern Munich, finished runners-up in the Premier League to Manchester City despite spending the majority of the campaign on top of the table.

That shows there’s still a lot of room for improvement, and although Declan Rice is their priority target this summer, they could also do with an out-and-out striker who will guarantee them 20 or so goals a season.

Vlahovic checks that box and the Serbian, according to Graeme Bailey, really wants to move to England. The journalist further claimed that he wouldn’t rule out Arsenal from making a move for him this summer. TMW also claimed last month that the Juventus star was offered to Edu by his agent.

Romano, however, claims Bayern Munich really want to sign him in the coming weeks.

He tweeted: “Dušan Vlahović, for sure remains part of Bayern list as mentioned last week as Thomas Tuchel is big fan of the Serbian striker. Kolo Muani, in the list too.

“Talks with Juventus are not advanced or concrete yet. It will depend on price tag & Juve new director.”

TBR View:

In an ideal world, Arsenal would love to sign both Rice and Vlahovic this summer along with maybe someone like Moises Caicedo of Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, it’s unlikely they will be able to spend so much money on just three players, and they may have to just settle for two of the above.

As things stand, it looks like Arsenal’s priority is their midfield, which means Rice and Caicedo will be their main targets going into the summer transfer window.

So, if Bayern lure Vlahovic away from them and the Gunners end up getting Rice, we can’t see Arsenal fans being too upset about that.

