Arsenal offered chance to sign £65m 'lightning' attacker this summer











The agent of Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic has offered the player to Arsenal according to a report from tuttomercatoweb.

Alongside the Gunners, Vlahovic has also been offered to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. Tuttomercatoweb states that the striker will cost £65 million. He is also seen as a player Juventus are willing to sell.

Mikel Arteta is a big fan of Vlahovic, via Gazzetta Dello Sport. Arsenal have been linked to Vlahovic for a long time, and they tried to sign him last summer.

The player is a transfer target that the Gunners keep on coming back to in their pursuit to increase the quality of their strikers at the club.

Arsenal offered Dusan Vlahovic

The 23-year-old has been admired by many. He was hailed as “lightning quick” by Micah Richards. He is a prolific striker and has managed 69 goals in Italy for both Juventus and Fiorentina.

The Gunners do have a great striker in Gabriel Jesus. In his first season the forward has 15 goal contributions in the Premier League.

Despite his quality, he has missed a chunk of the season due to injury. When he has missed out, the club have lacked the quality up top.

This lack of depth, combined with their surprising title challenge this campaign, emphasises their need to strengthen the squad for next season.

Arsenal will be battling for the title and also back in the Champions League for the first time since 2016 next season. A signing like Vlahovic would massively improve the squad.

Vlahovic is still very young and is already playing at a very high level. He has the potential to become a world class striker over the next few years.

