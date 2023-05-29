Sky Sports journalist says Arsenal target Declan Rice is 'open' to joining another club











Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has claimed that Arsenal target Declan Rice is open to joining Bayern Munich this summer after talking to Thomas Tuchel.

The West Ham United star is a wanted man. Numerous top clubs in the Premier League and abroad are keeping an eye on his situation, and the saga around his transfer will be an interesting one to watch.

Rice is Arsenal‘s top target this summer, but Plettenberg has now shared some worrying news for the Gunners.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal target Declan Rice is ‘open’ to joining Bayern Munich

Arsenal are expected to be very active in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Gunners came ever so close to winning the Premier League this season. They were on top of the league table for most of the campaign, but lack of depth in their squad saw them fall short in the end.

A few big additions this summer could give them the boost they need to challenge for the title again next season, and a player like Declan Rice would be absolutely perfect for them.

Multiple reports have revealed that Arsenal are the favourites to sign the West Ham United captain, but a new update from Plettenberg will strike some fear into Gooners’ hearts now.

The journalist revealed that Rice and Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel spoke to each other on the phone recently and had a ‘good talk’ about a potential transfer this summer. The Englishman is apparently ‘open’ to joining the German champions now.

Plettenberg, however, does say that Bayern will have to act quickly if they want to sign him. If they don’t, ‘he could sign for Arsenal’.

He tweeted: “News Rice: There was a phone call with Tuchel a few days ago! Been told it was a good talk. Both appreciate each other. Rice is open to join Bayern & Tuchel. FCB wants to intensify their efforts now. He’s still a transfer target.

“But: Time is running as he could sign for Arsenal.”

TBR View:

This is a real concern for Arsenal now.

Rice has been linked with a move to the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea as well, but that’s a race Mikel Arteta would’ve backed his side to win after the season they’ve had.

Bayern Munich’s interest, however, could complicate things. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world and joining them would guarantee trophies to any player.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming weeks, but if Arsenal miss out on Rice to Bayern, it will be a huge blow to their plans this summer.

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Show all