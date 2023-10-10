Fabrizio Romano has admitted that Chelsea are prepared to sell Conor Gallagher amid Tottenham Hotspur’s interest if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

Romano was speaking on The Debrief with murmurings about the January transfer window already beginning.

Tottenham couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season under Ange Postecoglou.

They’re top of the league going into the second international break, level on points with fierce rivals Arsenal.

Not only that, they’ve adapted to Ange Postecoglou’s tactics brilliantly and are playing some of the most exciting football in the Premier League.

It’s an enticing prospect for players to come and join Spurs right now which might work in their favour during the upcoming transfer window.

One player who Tottenham wanted in the summer was Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher after they had a deadline day £40m bid turned down.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The England international appears to be an important player for new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has handed him the captain’s armband on several occasions.

However, Romano suggests that if Gallagher’s contract situation isn’t resolved quickly he could be on the move amid interest from Tottenham.

Chelsea have made a habit of selling their academy talent in order to balance the books after their incredible spending over the past 18 months.

They could move for Gallagher sooner rather than later to make sure they make as much profit as possible.

Speaking about the 23-year-old’s situation, Romano said: “It’s just a player trying to do his best in a strange situation because obviously over the summer transfer window, there were many possibilities with West Ham, with Tottenham.

“It was never that advanced, it never reached the advanced stages like OK he’s going to leave, but it was negotiated and it was discussed.

“So, obviously [Conor] Gallagher knows that very well. But at the same time, he really loves Chelsea.

“He’s very happy at Chelsea, he wants to fight for his place there, so I think it remains an open situation.

“We have to see what’s going to happen in the next two, three months, what’s going to be the impact of the player on the pitch because his contract expires in the summer of 2025 and for Chelsea, the message is very clear, it’s exactly what they did with Mason Mount.

“So, they want contracts to be extended, otherwise they are prepared to sell players.”

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Gallagher put in a phenomenal performance against Fulham last week that would have potentially caught Tottenham’s attention and Romano’s update might encourage them to bid again.

Spurs are still considering a concrete move in January and Chelsea do like how much Gallagher could be worth given his age and home-grown status.

With Tottenham losing Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr to the African Cup of Nations in January, further reinforcements would be welcomed.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future is up in the air as well and this could be a deal that Tottenham are keen to revisit.