Tottenham Hotspur have been backed to make a move for Conor Gallagher in the January transfer window.

This is according to Rudy Galetti, who spoke about Spurs‘ potential interest in the Chelsea ace on Tribal Football.

Tottenham have been heavily linked with Gallagher throughout the year, with speculation surfacing ahead of and during the summer window.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

The 23-year-old stayed put at his club and has become a regular for Mauricio Pochettino, even wearing the captain’s armband of late.

Despite Gallagher’s future seeming more certain than ever now, Galetti still reckons the likes of Spurs will try their luck in January.

The journalist speculates that there could be a “possible farewell” for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, whose future remains uncertain.

“His contract expires in June 2025 and there wouldn’t be a rush on Chelsea’s side to talk about a possible contract renewal,” he wrote.

“However, the Blues want to start discussions anyway, having already had to resist pressure from other clubs this summer.

“Conor – as is well known – attracted the attention of many Premier League teams and continues to do so.

“For this reason, let’s keep an eye on Tottenham, already in January: Spurs could make a concrete move following the possible farewell of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.”

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Our view

Gallagher is a top talent who finally seems to be on the right track for a solid career in the game.

Premier League analyst Adrian Clarke said his Crystal Palace loan stint was ‘such a roaring success that he must now be considered one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the country.’

However, with that in mind, you have to wonder whether Tottenham now stand a chance of signing Gallagher as Chelsea and Pochettino desperately seek to find their feet again.