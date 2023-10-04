Italian giants Juventus are interested in a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in January.

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport has shared more details about their pursuit of the Danish international.

On paper, it’s a transfer that appears to make sense for both parties.

Juventus could be set to lose Paul Pogba to a prolonged ban, leaving a gap in their midfield.

They’ll be looking across the top clubs in Europe to see which players could be available at short notice to replace him.

One option they’ve now identified is Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

After being such an important figure under Antonio Conte, he’s now a peripheral figure under Ange Postecoglou.

He’s fallen below Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr in the pecking order and doesn’t quite suit the Australian’s style of play.

Juventus want to capitalise on Hojbjerg’s situation in January and pry him away from Tottenham.

However, there are a few things that need to happen first before a deal can progress.

Juventus want Tottenham midfielder in January

The report from Gazzetta dello Sport suggests that Juventus feel the 28-year-old ticks a lot of boxes for them.

They suggest contact has already been made between club and player and Hojbjerg is ‘anything but indifferent’ to joining Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Juventus also have no problem with paying the Danish international’s wages.

Tottenham want £26m from Juventus for Hojbjerg in January but even if they match that valuation a move might not happen.

Spurs are set to lose Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma to the African Cup of Nations later in the season.

They will need to sign a replacement for Hojbjerg before he’s allowed to leave.

Given how well Tottenham have recruited under Postecoglou so far, a new midfielder will be a very exciting prospect for Spurs fans.

There have been recent reports that Hojbjerg is keen to leave which shouldn’t come as a surprise given his lack of minutes.

However, he’s still a useful option off the bench and can provide defensive stability when Tottenham need to see out a game.

If he does move on, it’ll be interesting to see what profile Tottenham look for in a new midfielder.