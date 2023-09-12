£40m PL ace Spurs made bid for in the summer is ‘more valued for his potential sale price’ by his club

Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with Conor Gallagher over the summer transfer window and one report has shared that he is seen as a sellable asset.

Many reports suggested that Tottenham had an interest and even made a £40m bid for Gallagher as they looked to rebuild their squad. Despite this, the transfer window shut and Gallagher stayed at Chelsea.

Now, a report from The Athletic has provided an update on the future of the midfielder. Apparently, the English international is ‘more valued for his potential sale price than his on-pitch contributions by the Chelsea hierarchy.’

This shows that those at Chelsea would still be happy to sell him and if Spurs wanted to sign him then they could still have a chance of getting him in the future.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Gallagher valued as a sellable asset by Chelsea

The midfielder started to create a name for himself whilst on loan at Premier League side Crystal Palace. At the club, he scored eight goals and picked up three assists.

He looked like an ideal box-to-box midfielder but sadly has not been able to replicate that top form at Chelsea.

Despite this, the 23 year-old definitely has definitely got top potential and the fact Spurs were linked to him clearly meant that they felt like they could get the best out of him.

Now, with the hierarchy at Chelsea valuing him more as a sellable asset, it definitely looks like Spurs could make a move for him and sign him if they wanted to.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

It will be really interesting to see if Spurs make another move for Gallagher in the next transfer window. Despite the midfielder coming from the Chelsea academy it will no doubt be sad to hear that the owners do not see him having a playing future at his club and this could make him want to move on.

Spurs have had a good start to the season and if it continues they will no doubt be looking in January to bolster the squad to make sure it continues.