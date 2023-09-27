Fabrizio Romano says £15m Tottenham player is now looking to leave in 2024

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest information he’s heard about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s future at Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano admitted that it doesn’t look like the Danish midfielder’s will be at Spurs for much longer.

Ange Postecoglou has come into the club this summer and made plenty of changes to the way Spurs play.

Losing Harry Kane was the headline move of the summer, but the incomings have all been fantastic.

James Maddison was arguably the best signing of the transfer window, while Micky Van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario have hit the ground running.

Tottenham’s new additions and a change in tactics have seen several stalwarts drop out of the side.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Hugo Lloris was expected to leave this summer but has ended up getting stuck at the club.

Eric Dier has also plummeted down the pecking order but couldn’t secure a move elsewhere.

Tottenham are also entertaining offers for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Fabrizio Romano believes they could do so again in January.

The Dane has only featured off the bench in the league so far this season and will be desperate to move on and play regular football elsewhere.

Speaking about the £15m midfielder’s current situation at Spurs, Romano said: “Important to mention something on Pierre Hojbjerg. Tottenham midfielder, he was on the list of Atletico Madrid during the summer, they tried on deadline day but it was almost impossible to agree a deal with Tottenham for Hojbjerg on deadline day.

“And also important to mention that he was on the list of Manchester United, it was a three-man list in midfield with [Sofyan] Amrabat the priority, Youssoufa Fofana and Pierre Hojbjerg also included in the list.

“But in the end Manchester United were able to sign the player that they wanted, Sofyan Amrabat.

“But for Hojbjerg the contract with his agent has ended and so he’s looking for the opportunities, new options and the January transfer window could be interesting for Hojbjerg because he wants to try a new chapter in 2024.

“It could be January, it could be summer but for sure, Hojbjerg is looking for a new opportunity.”

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As Romano says, it’s no real surprise that Hojbjerg is looking to leave Tottenham in the near future.

He’s been an important player under several managers in North London but is at a stage in his career where he won’t want to simply be an option off the bench.

Given Spurs also have no other competitions to play in besides the Premier League until January, his minutes are going to be very limited.

It looks like it’s time for the club to cash in on the midfielder sooner rather than later.