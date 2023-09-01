‘Off’: Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham player’s transfer has just collapsed

Atletico Madrid have been really keen to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg today, but Fabrizio Romano has just claimed that the deal is off.

The Dane is no longer the first choice at Spurs. Ange Postecoglou is open to letting him go, but it looks like Hojbjerg will be stuck at Tottenham, unless there’s a dramatic twist tonight.

Here’s what Romano just said on X.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s move to Atletico Madrid is ‘off’

Tottenham signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton back in the summer of 2020.

The Dane had a great start to life in North London under Jose Mourinho. He was one of the first names on the team sheet back then, and that didn’t change until this summer.

Ange Postecoglou was appointed as the new Tottenham manager for this season, and the Aussie seems to have decided that Hojbjerg will be a starter for him.

He has preferred Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr so far, and we’re sure Rodrigo Bentancur will find himself a place when he comes back from injury.

That leaves Hojbjerg on the bench more often than not, and that’s why he was pushing for a move away from Tottenham today.

Manchester United were linked with a move to sign the Dane, but Atletico Madrid were the ones who showed the most interest in the Tottenham man.

However, Romano has just revealed that talks between Spurs and Atleti are currently ‘off’ after the North Londoners rejected the Spanish side’s latest proposal.

Romano just tweeted: “Negotiations between Tottenham and Atlético Madrid for Højbjerg are currently OFF. #THFC

“Spurs rejected opening bid as it was not including an obligation to buy clause, despite reports.”