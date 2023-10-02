Fabrizio Romano now says ‘underrated’ Arsenal target could move in 2024

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has said that Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto could move in 2024 amid interest from Arsenal.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano provided an update on the young Portuguese’s future.

Arsenal are flying at the moment and are currently unbeaten in all competitions.

Bournemouth didn’t put up much of a fight on Saturday, with the Gunners running out 4-0 winners on the south coast.

Kai Havertz scored his first goal for the club while Martin Odegaard was at his imperious best.

Bukayo Saka was on the score sheet as well, but limped off with an injury before full-time.

It’s the second league game in succession that the England international has been brought off in the second half.

Arteta doesn’t look like he trusts his other current options on the right wing otherwise he may have potentially brought Saka off earlier or rested him completely.

Arsenal have been linked with a potential competitor for that role in Pedro Neto and 2024 could be an exciting year for the 23-year-old.

He’s back playing his best football for Wolves which is unsurprisingly attracting interest from elsewhere.

Arsenal target Neto could move in 2024

Speaking about Neto’s future, Romano said: “Keep an eye on a big name for 2024, Pedro Neto.

“He’s doing fantastic at Wolves, an incredible player so really performing at a super level, very good again against Manchester City.

“We let Wolves enjoy this special player because obviously he’s Wolves’ player but there is a feeling that in 2024, many important clubs will arrive for Pedro Neto because he’s a special winger, fast, can provide assists, score goals.

“Probably underrated sometimes in the media. What I wanted to tell you is if you remember one year ago Arsenal were tracking the player so they know Pedro Neto very well and he’s always been appreciated by people at Arsenal.

“But there are also other clubs keeping an eye on the situation. At the moment I can’t say more but I can guarantee that big clubs are considering this boom of Pedro Neto in Premier League doing special things this season.”

If Neto is to move on from Wolves in 2024, then Arsenal have to make their move to sign him.

He would be an immediate upgrade on Reiss Nelson who appears to be Saka’s deputy at the moment.

The left-footed Portuguese has very similar traits to Saka in that he can stick to the touchline or cut inside.

That double threat makes him so difficult to defend against as Liverpool’s Joe Gomez discovered recently.