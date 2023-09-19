Wolves lost 3-1 to Liverpool on Saturday, but they must feel incredibly unlucky to have not got a result against the Reds at the weekend.

Indeed, the Midlands club got the better of the Reds for the majority of the game, and, in the first-half, they absolutely dominated.

Liverpool, quite simply, couldn’t deal with Wolves for the opening 45 minutes, and one player who certainly struggled during the game was Joe Gomez.

Speaking on The Game Football Podcast, Tony Cascarino has given his verdict on Gomez’s performance against Wolves, and he says that the full-back looked as though he didn’t know what to do with Pedro Neto down that right flank.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Gomez looked clueless

Cascarino gave his verdict on the 26-year-old.

“Liverpool were as woeful as I can remember. Napoli is the standout game where they were unbelievably bad in the first half. Neto against Gomez was a mismatch. He had him on toast for 45 minutes, Gomez didn’t know what to do with Neto. Luckily for Liverpool he didn’t have the same impact in the second half,” Cascarino said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Sign a right-back

It’s now more obvious than ever that Liverpool need to sign a new right-back in the near future.

Gomez is a centre-back by trade rather than a right-back, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has a number of defensive issues that don’t seem to be going away.

Liverpool will come up against teams who have incredibly talented left wingers, and if they can’t deal with that, they won’t be winning major honours this season.

Liverpool did a brilliant job of revamping their midfield this summer, but now, they need to focus on their defence.