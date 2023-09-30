Arteta says another Arsenal player alongside Saka was limping after Bournemouth game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that another Gunners player – alongside Bukayo Saka – was limping after Saturday’s game.

The Gunners boss, speaking on football.london post-match, was coy regarding Saka’s potential injury after the win over Bournemouth.

Not only that, but Arteta said ‘Gabi’ was limping in the aftermath of the game too.

“I don’t know yet,” replied the Arsenal manager when asked about Saka’s knock.

“I haven’t had the chance to speak to him. Gabi as well was limping after the game.”

Football.london’s report didn’t make clear whether Arteta was referring to Gabriel Jesus or Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, the Evening Standard has reported the following quote from Arteta: “I don’t yet [know about Saka], as I haven’t had a chance to speak to him.

“I think it was a stamp in the same area but [Gabriel Jesus] was limping as well after the game so let’s see how they are.”

Jesus’ absence alongside that of Saka would be a huge blow ahead of a crucial week for Arsenal.

The Gunners head to Lens in midweek their second Champions League group encounter of 2023-24.

Then, on Sunday, Arsenal host Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium.

We’re not even in October yet and already the Gunners are in the midst of an injury crisis.

It’s a good job that Arteta has looked to build strength in depth, but this is not a good situation nonetheless.

Let’s hope the players who were limping are just nursing knocks and will be alright, fingers crossed.

Arsenal catching up as Manchester City stumble

The knocks have marred what was otherwise a good day for Arsenal, who ran out 4-0 winners on the south coast.

Saka opened the scoring on 17 minutes before Martin Odegaard doubled the Gunners’ lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time.

Kai Havertz then bagged his first Arsenal goal – also from the spot – in the 53rd minute, and Ben White added gloss to the scoreline in injury time.

With Manchester City suffering a shock loss to Wolves on Saturday, Arsenal and the rest of the chasing pack will fancy their chances of overtaking Pep Guardiola’s side soon.