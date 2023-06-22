Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared that Tottenham Hotspur will hold talks with Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba in the next few days.

Taking to Twitter, Romano shared more details on Tottenham’s search for a new defender.

New manager Ange Postecoglou doesn’t officially start work at Spurs until July 1st.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

However, he’ll already be working out where he needs to improve his squad in the transfer market.

Tottenham were poor defensively last season, failing to keep clean sheets regardless of the system they played.

Antonio Conte couldn’t get a tune out of Tottenham’s defenders and Cristian Stellini’s switch to a back-four against Newcastle was disastrous.

Several Tottenham defenders look set to move on this summer, including Davinson Sanchez and Joe Rodon.

Fabrizio Romano suggests that Tottenham have identified Edmond Tapsoba as a potential incoming.

The Burkina Faso international is valued at £47m and talks will be held with the 24-year-old very soon.

Romano says Tottenham will hold Tapsoba talks soon

Romano suggests that Tapsoba might not be the only defender Tottenham are looking at.

He posted on Twitter and said: “Tosin Adarabioyo is one of the options monitored by Tottenham as new centre back as he has decided to leave Fulham.

“Edmond Tapsoba, top of the list as talks will take place in the next days.”

Tosin Adarabioyo would be a decent option as well, having performed well in a possession-heavy, attacking Fulham side.

Tapsoba is a different level of player though, having already starred in the Champions League.

He’s regularly featured in the Europa League too and is one of the best ball-playing centre-backs in Europe.

Bayer Leverkusen regularly switched between a back three and a back four last season.

Regardless of the formation, Tapsoba was in the team showcasing his adaptability.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Romano suggests Tapsoba is top of the list of Tottenham targets this summer, which is an encouraging statement.

Alongside Cristian Romero, the pair could prove to be a long-term solution to Tottenham’s defensive woes.

The World Cup-winning defender needs to improve his performances next season after a dip in form towards the end of the campaign.