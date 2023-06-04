Tottenham closely watching ‘exceptional’ £47m defender ahead of summer transfer window











Tottenham Hotspur have sent their scouts to watch Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, via Give Me Sport, who provided an update on the Burkina Faso international’s future.

Tottenham will be hoping they can improve their defence before the start of next season.

Spurs conceded 63 times in the Premier League this season, by far the most of any team that finished in the top half.

Even though Harry Kane scored 30 league goals, much of his hard work was undone by incompetence at the back.

Cristian Romero may have won the World Cup, but his form suffered on his return from Qatar.

The likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez also struggled at times during the campaign.

Tottenham look to be trying to find a replacement this summer and have sent scouts to watch Edmond Tapsoba.

The 24-year-old has starred for Bayer Leverkusen throughout the campaign and has attracted interest from Arsenal as well.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Tottenham send scouts to watch Tapsoba

Writing on Give Me Sport, Romano said: “I think it will be a tough race and situation because several clubs are interested.

“Also, Tottenham sent their scouts, and there is interest in Tapsoba. But also, because Bayer Leverkusen will only let him go for big money, more than €50m-€55m (£43m-£47m).”

The ‘exceptional’ defender has a big future ahead of him and could be ready to make the next step in his career this summer.

Tottenham were previously keen on his manager Xabi Alonso and he could have played a big role in bringing Tapsoba to Spurs.

The 24-year-old has played in both a back three and back four in his career and looks comfortable in both set-ups.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Considering Tottenham don’t know who their next manager will be right now, they need to target tactically adaptable players.

Tapsoba may not have impressed Tottenham’s scouts if they watched him in Leverkusen’s final game of the season.

They suffered a 3-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Bochum as they squeezed into European football next season.

That’s not something Tottenham will be able to offer Tapsoba if he makes the move this summer.

They’ll be hoping signings like the Burkina Faso international can help them return to the Champions League next season.

