Arsenal want to revamp their midfield this summer, that much is obvious.

The Gunners have been embroiled in a race to sign Declan Rice for weeks, Moises Caicedo is a target, and now, 90Min are reporting that the Gunners are in talks to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

The Belgian midfielder has just been relegated with the Saints, and he could be offered an immediate route back to the top flight with Arsenal.

Lavia may have just been relegated, but make no mistake about it, he isn’t a Championship player.

An all-action midfielder who is fantastic on the ball, anyone who has watched Lavia won’t be surprised to hear that he models his game on Sergio Busquets.

The Southampton midfielder may just be 19, but he plays with a maturity that is beyond his years, and under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta he could become a star.

Lavia would suit Arsenal down to the ground, a product of the Manchester City academy, Lavia already has that Pep Guardiola school of thought drilled into him, and as we’ve seen with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, pivoting from a Guardiola system to an Arteta system is something that many players are very comfortable with.

Unfortunately, Arsenal aren’t the only side credited with an interest in Lavia, both Chelsea and Liverpool are also said to be keen, but with Arseanl the only side of those three who can offer Champions League football next season, one has to imagine they may well be leading this race.

If Arsenal line up with a midfield of Rice and Lavia next season, they could be serious contenders for the Premier League title once again.