Yunus Musah has now been ranked as one of the best youngsters in world football, nearly four years after leaving Arsenal’s academy set-up.

Mikel Arteta has a wealth of exceptional youngsters in his squad at Arsenal, with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli excelling under his guidance.

Saka is arguably the standout player to come through the ranks at Arsenal in recent years, but the Hale End academy has produced plenty of talented youngsters in recent seasons.

Emile Smith Rowe made a huge impact at the Emirates Stadium last season, with his progress hindered by injury this time out.

Eddie Nketiah has shown a keen eye for goal in Gabriel Jesus’ absence, while Folarin Balogun is making a real name for himself in France with Reims at the moment. But it seems that the Gunners let one talented youngster slip through their fingers in Yunus Musah.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

ESPN has put together a list of the best players aged 21 or under in world football right now.

39 names make up the list, with Saka and Martinelli ranked inside the top 10.

And one of their former players, Musah, was ranked as the 35th best youngster in the world.

Musah left north London in search of regular first-team football back in 2019 as he joined Valencia.

The 20-year-old has really kicked on in La Liga and enjoyed a ‘spectacular‘ World Cup campaign with the USMNT last year.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arteta’s men have actually been linked with a move for the American midfielder over the past few months, but it seems that they are prioritising a move for Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo for the time being.

But Arsenal must have some regrets about how things worked out with Musah, especially as he seems like an ideal long-term replacement for Thomas Partey.

With that being said, it was probably the move away from the Emirates that allowed Musah to flourish into a top midfielder. He’s nailed down a place in Valencia’s side since and it seems unlikely that he would have managed to do so at Arsenal.

