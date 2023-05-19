Xavi admits he loves £53m midfielder Arsenal are considering signing











Martin Zubimendi is a name that keeps on cropping up when it comes to Arsenal’s quest to sign new midfielders.

The Gunners are set to go all out to add to their midfield options this summer. So far, we know Declan Rice is the main target for Mikel Arteta.

However, a number of other options are on the table. One of which is Real Sociedad star Zubimendi.

Reports have suggested Arsenal could move for Zubimendi if Rice slips the net. And it seems the midfielder is impressing other clubs and coaches as well.

Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Xavi praises Martin Zubimendi

One of the clubs who are said to be keen on Zubimendi is Barcelona. The Spanish giants have won the league and despite financial problems, are expected to make signings again.

And speaking to the press today, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, Barca boss Xavi was full of praise for Zubimendi.

“I consider Zubimendi as an an extraordinary pivot, top player — he understands the game very well, he dominates with and without the ball,” Xavi said.

“Zubimendi plays kind of football that we like here at Barça, it’s our style”

The midfielder is said to have a release-clause of around £53m in his contract. Indeed, he is said to have rejected a move to the Gunners back in January.

One to watch for Arsenal fans

Naturally, Arsenal fans will want to see the signing of Declan Rice get done. The West Ham man is perfect for the Gunners and it’s obvious why they want him.

But in Zubimendi, this is a player who can genuinely fill the void if there is one. Further, he could even join with Rice and form a new partnership.

At £53m, he is a big purchase. But Arsenal need to spend to further close the gap on City. Zubimendi, then, could be ideal and is certainly one for Gunners fans to watch out for.

Photo by PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images