‘Exquisite’: John Hartson was blown away by 22-year-old Celtic player’s passing last night

Last night’s loss to Lazio in the Champions League at Celtic Park was a really sore one for the supporters and the team to take.

For all both put into the match, to walk away with nothing at such a late stage in the game has left a bitter taste in the Celtic fans’ throats.

However, there are some positives to take from the performance from Brendan Rodgers’ men. I’ll get into that more in-depth later, but John Hartson was seriously impressed with Matt O’Riley last night. Especially with his part in Kyogo Furuhashi’s opener.

Commentating on TNT Sports, Hartson was describing the Japanese striker’s first goal in the Champions League when he waxed lyrical about O’Riley’s passing.

Hartson said, “Wonderful goal for Celtic. Brilliant play by Johnson. Maeda runs inside. Credit to Matt O’Riley, first-time touch to Kyogo and that man doesn’t miss from there.

“What a goal!

“That pass from O’Riley, exquisite.”

Matt O’Riley’s progress at Celtic is frightening

The 22-year-old midfielder has been sensational for Celtic ever since his £1.5m move from the MK Dons last January.

Racking up the most assists last season, O’Riley continued that trend with that wonderful cushioned pass through to Kyogo.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

And now, this season, as well as continuing to create assists, O’Riley is adding goals to his game which makes him one of Celtic’s most dangerous threats.

The Denmark u21 international has now scored five goals already this season. Eclipsing last seasons tally of four in 52 games.

He is also adding the defensive side to his game which makes him an all round serious midfield player. It’s little wonder Norway and Denmark are fighting over him.

O’Riley’s upward trajectory at Celtic is frightening. And when the time comes for him to leave, the £10m bid from Leeds United this summer is going to look like small change.

