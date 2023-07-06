‘Exceptional’ player is about to leave Arsenal, deal is almost done

Granit Xhaka has now arrived in Germany for a medical ahead of his exit from Arsenal.

A tweet from journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared more details ahead of the Swiss international’s move to Bayer Leverkusen.

It’s been known for some time that Granit Xhaka was likely to leave Arsenal this summer.

He appeared to say goodbye after their final home game against Wolves after a magnificent season.

Shifted into a more advanced midfield role, Xhaka thrived, having the best season of his career in front of goal.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

However, Mikel Arteta knows that his squad needs to continue improving if they’re going to keep up with their Premier League rivals.

West Ham United captain Declan Rice looks set to arrive at the Emirates any day now.

This has allowed Xhaka to move on from Arsenal and he’ll now have a medical at Bayer Leverkusen.

The midfielder joined the Gunners from the Bundesliga and will now be returning after a very up-and-down time with the club.

Ultimately, it ended in the most positive way possible and he can leave Arsenal with his head held high.

Xhaka set for medical ahead of Arsenal exit

Taking to Twitter, German journalist Christian Falk said: “Granit Xhaka (30) has arrived in Germany for his medical check for his Transfer to Bayer Leverkusen.”

Fabrizio Romano added: “Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, here we go! Agreement reached in May now being signed between clubs — green light arrived after Rice deal done.

“Arsenal will receive €25m fee for Xhaka. Understand Granit will sign until June 2028, five year deal. Done.”

The ‘exceptional’ midfielder has gone from being named as club captain, to being booed off the field, to become a fan favourite in his time at Arsenal.

There were times when an exit made much more sense, but ultimately, Xhaka has left at the perfect moment.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

As Xhaka completes his medical in Germany, Arsenal will be preparing to welcome Rice and Jurrien Timber to the club for checks of their own.

It’s an exciting time to be a Gunners fan, but for all the fantastic incomings, players also have to head out of the door as well.