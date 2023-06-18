Leeds United are in talks with Everton over the possible transfer of Wilfried Gnonto, in yet another blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans.

The Gunners are in competition with a host of clubs this summer over certain players. Indeed, Gnonto has been a name linked more than once.

It has been claimed Arsenal really like Gnonto, who Leeds are looking to get at least £26m for to sell.

However, according to Football Transfers, Everton are now locked in talks with Leeds over signing the Italian youngster.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton want to sign Wilfried Gnonto ahead of Arsenal

With Arsenal looking to seal deals for Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the coming days, it seems that Everton are looking to take advantage.

Of course, Gnonto’s links to the Gunners are not quite as heavy as the other players mentioned. But he is clearly a player they like and if he signs for Everton, it’s another missed target.

Arsenal are set to miss out on players like Moises Caicedo, while back in January, they lost out at the last minute in the race to sign Mhykhaylo Mudryk.

Everton, meanwhile, are looking to revamp their squad and as well as Gnonto, also want to sign Jack Harrison.

Not the end of the world

For Arsenal, it’s not ideal in the fact they might be missing out on a player. But in real terms, it’s not like they’re missing out on a number one target either.

Gnonto is clearly an ‘exceptional‘ talent but right now, Arsenal have more pressing matters.

Getting deals over the line for players like Delcan Rice and Havertz are more important right now. Gnonto was always going to be a nice to have.

Of course, for Everton, if they can get Harrison and Gnonto signed, then it’s a hugely impressive start to the transfer window.