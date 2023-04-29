Javi Gracia hints 'exceptional' 19-year-old could play for Leeds v Bournemouth











Leeds United boss Javi Gracia has hinted that he could unleash Wilfried Gnonto in Sunday’s trip to Bournemouth.

The Whites boss, speaking at his pre-match press conference, praised the “exceptional” forward.

Gracia also said he’s sure that Gnonto will get chances in “the next games”.

The Elland Road boss has come under criticism for barely utilising the 19-year-old since becoming manager.

Gnonto has been one of the few bright lights for Leeds this season, dazzling fans with his exciting displays.

The Italy international was an unused substitute in the 1-1 draw with Leicester in midweek.

Gracia had two opportunities to bring Gnonto on during the match, with fans calling for him to bring the player on.

Those calls came after Luis Sinisterra’s injury in the first half, and Rodrigo’s substitution in the second half.

Gracia opted for out-of-form Brenden Aaronson instead of Gnonto.

Ahead of the trip to the south coast, Leeds Live asked Gracia how Gnonto has responded to not being picked.

“You ask me about Willy many times and I always tell you the same,” said the Leeds boss.

“He is an exceptional player with an amazing character.

“It’s a pleasure to work with him every day and after I have to make decisions in thinking ‘what is the best for the team?’

“In the last game, I decided to play with that substitution to play with Summerville.

“But I’m sure in the next games, Willy will have chances to show how good of a player he is.”

Our view

Leeds have just five games to save themselves this season.

You’d like to think that Gnonto would be a driving force in their fight against relegation.

However, for some reason, Gracia doesn’t seem to be giving him much of a look-in.

Gnonto is inspirational and a game-changer, and he deserves to be on the pitch.

Let’s hope he does feature more prominently in the next month.