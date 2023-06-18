Everton in talks to sign ‘terrific’ £16m Leeds player in bargain transfer

Everton are in talks to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison this summer, according to reports this weekend.

Harrison is among a number of Leeds players who could leave the club this summer and according to Football Transfers, could now be signing for the Toffees.

It’s claimed Everton are in ongoing talks with Leeds over a deal for Harrison and that a bargain fee of just £16m is set to be agreed.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Everton close in on Jack Harrison transfer

Harrison, who was signed by Leeds for just £11m, is said to have a £16m release-clause in his contract following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship.

Everton are keen on taking him off their hands, and are also looking to sign his teammate, Wilfried Gnonto.

The ‘terrific‘ Harrison was one of the few Leeds players to come out of last season with any credit. He has played a key role in Leeds’ rise to being back in the PL and will be a big loss at Elland Road.

West Ham are also thought to be keen on signing Harrison.

Nightmare for Leeds

The relegation for Leeds is going to have implications and it seems losing someone of Harrison’s quality is going to be one of those implications.

Harrison is one of Leeds’ best and more consistent players and losing him ahead of the Championship campaign is bad news indeed.

For the player himself, he’ll want to be back in the PL and a move to Everton will appeal. Sean Dyche is set to overhaul things a bit at Goodison this summer and it seems he wants Harrison to be involved.